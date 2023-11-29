'If 5-10 mins Azaan causes noise pollution, what about Aarti at 3 AM? Gujarat HC reject PIL against Azaan
Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL seeking ban on loudspeakers for azaan, calling it 'wholly misconceived'. High court states that there is no scientific evidence to support claims of noise pollution caused by azan
Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bajrang Dal leader Shaktisinh Zala, seeking a ban on the use of loudspeakers for azaan. The court termed the plea, "wholly misconceived".
