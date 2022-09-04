If a scheme has central share, it should be named after it: Nirmala Sitharaman

Earlier, the Telangana Minister Harish Rao claimed that the Centre hardly provides 50% to 55% of the funds, and the remaining 45% is borne by the state only.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following the remarks by Telangana Minister Harish Rao on naming schemes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3 September said that if a scheme has central share in it, it should be named after the Centre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following the remarks by Telangana Minister Harish Rao on naming schemes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3 September said that if a scheme has central share in it, it should be named after the Centre.
Sitharaman said, "Every scheme in which the Centre has a share should be named after the Centre. As soon as the state gives the share, we are releasing the central shares. It would have been better if Minister Harish had clearly heard what I said in the press conference."
Sitharaman said, "Every scheme in which the Centre has a share should be named after the Centre. As soon as the state gives the share, we are releasing the central shares. It would have been better if Minister Harish had clearly heard what I said in the press conference."
"The collector did not answer my questions. I know how to answer sarcastically. The Center has nothing to do with delaying the work due to the debt. Why had the Telangana government not joined Ayushman Bharat till 2021?" she added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The collector did not answer my questions. I know how to answer sarcastically. The Center has nothing to do with delaying the work due to the debt. Why had the Telangana government not joined Ayushman Bharat till 2021?" she added.
Earlier, the Telangana Minister claimed that the Centre hardly provides 50 to 55 pc of the funds, and the remaining 45 pc is borne by the state only.
Earlier, the Telangana Minister claimed that the Centre hardly provides 50 to 55 pc of the funds, and the remaining 45 pc is borne by the state only.
"She is saying as if the central government is the only one giving free rice to the state. The Centre hardly provides 50 to 55 pc of the funds, and the remaining 45 pc is borne by the state only and for that Telangana government spends ₹3,610 crore. Telangana is among the five/six states which take care of our country financially. We have spent extra ₹1,70,000 crore for the country," the Telangana Minister had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"She is saying as if the central government is the only one giving free rice to the state. The Centre hardly provides 50 to 55 pc of the funds, and the remaining 45 pc is borne by the state only and for that Telangana government spends ₹3,610 crore. Telangana is among the five/six states which take care of our country financially. We have spent extra ₹1,70,000 crore for the country," the Telangana Minister had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Responding to the claims, Sitharaman said, "The projects are pending as the Centre has given funds but the state has not. Ministers of state should know the facts and speak. If the centre gives 60 per cent of the funds, the states have to bear 40 per cent. 55 per cent of Telangana's revenue comes from Hyderabad."
Responding to the claims, Sitharaman said, "The projects are pending as the Centre has given funds but the state has not. Ministers of state should know the facts and speak. If the centre gives 60 per cent of the funds, the states have to bear 40 per cent. 55 per cent of Telangana's revenue comes from Hyderabad."
Sitharaman added that the Centre has continued to give funds to the states as per the formula set by the Finance Commission.
"There is a Parliament Pravas Yojana to know the problems of the people. Every scheme has a central share. Funds collected in the name of cesses also go to the states. The funds should be spent for whatever reason the cess was collected. We continue to give funds to the states as per the formula given by the Finance Commission. It is clear that there is no way to give less to this state and more to one state," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There is a Parliament Pravas Yojana to know the problems of the people. Every scheme has a central share. Funds collected in the name of cesses also go to the states. The funds should be spent for whatever reason the cess was collected. We continue to give funds to the states as per the formula given by the Finance Commission. It is clear that there is no way to give less to this state and more to one state," she said.