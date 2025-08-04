‘If a woman cannot walk safely…': MP R Sudha's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi, writes to Amit Shah

R Sudha, a Member of Parliament from the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that her gold chain was snatched on Monday morning in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

The parliamentarian has called on the Home Minister to instruct authorities to locate and arrest the offender.

Sudha, who is currently in Delhi attending the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, mentioned that she was on her usual morning walk when the incident occurred in a high-security area where embassies and different countries are situated.

The Lok Sabha MP, in the letter addressed to Amit Shah informed that the incident took place between 6:15 am and 6:20 am when she and another MP, Rajathi from the Rajya Sabha, were walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish embassy.

"A man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached them from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain before fleeing the spot," the report quoted the Congress MP.

"I have suffered injuries on my neck, and my churidhar also got torn in the impact," Sudha stated in her complaint. "Both of us cried for help, and later spotted a mobile patrol vehicle of the Delhi Police and lodged a complaint," she added.

The MP, who is currently residing at Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, described the incident as deeply distressing and shocking, particularly considering the location, which is a high-security zone packed with embassies and government offices.

"If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our limbs, lives, and valuables?" Sudha said.

She mentioned that her gold chain was worth more than four sovereigns and that the loss and injury caused her trauma. In her letter, she urged the Home Minister to instruct authorities to locate the accused through CCTV footage in the area. Delhi police have registered a case, and the probe is underway.