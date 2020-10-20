Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and ways to contain it, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that if antibodies reduce in any person in five months post recovering from the virus, then there is a possibility of Covid-19 reinfection.

The remarks by ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargav were made in order to urge citizens to keep wearing masks to curb the virus spread in the country. "That is why it is important to wear mask and take precautions even if one was infected earlier," Dr Bhargava said during the health ministry briefing.

Earlier, ICMR had pointed out that such cases of reinfection of the virus were few, one in Ahmedabad and two in Mumbai.

"As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world. The criteria to identify a reinfection case is somewhere between 90 and 100 days. WHO has not yet decided the number of days. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days," said DG Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR.

On the solidarity trial implemented by World Health Organisation, Dr Bhargava said, "WHO solidarity trial is a 30-country trial in which India has been a participant and interim results of this have been put on website, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. However, we find that these drugs are not performing as good as it was expected."

Solidarity is an international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, launched by the World Health Organization and partners. It is one of the largest international randomized trials for COVID-19 treatments, enrolling almost 12 000 patients in 500 hospital sites in over 30 countries.

The Solidarity Trial is evaluating the effect of drugs on 3 important outcomes in COVID-19 patients: mortality, need for assisted ventilation and duration of hospital stay.

Furthermore, briefing the media on the coronavirus situation in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India has the largest number of Covid-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of number of tests conducted in any country.

India's COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315, said Health Ministry's Rajesh Bhushan.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal account for 64% of all active COVID-19 cases, he added.

On the topic of oxygen production capacity, Bhushan added that oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in September and it will further increase to 7,191 MT by end of October.

"2,65,046 oxygen-supported beds, 7,71,36 ICU beds and 39,527 ventilator beds available in the country as on October 19," said Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported single-day rise of 46,790 in new covid cases, the lowest single-day tally in nearly three months. Total case load increased to 75.97 lakh while death toll rose to 1.15 lakh. The number of active cases dipped below 7.5 lakh as recoveries continued to outpace the rise in daily new cases. In past 24 hours, 69,720 patients were declared cured of covid, taking the total recoveries to 67.33 lakh.

The national recovery rate has gone up to 88.63% while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52%.

In 24 hours, 587 covid-related deaths were reported. So far, 9.61 crore covid tests have been done in India with 10.32 lakh on Monday.

There are 7,48,538, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.85% of the total caseload, the data stated.

