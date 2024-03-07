'If anyone challenges India…': Rajnath Singh warns China amid border row
‘Whether from land, air, or sea, if anyone attacks India, our forces will respond strongly,’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned China in his latest remark amid the border row. In a veiled attack, the Defence Minister said that India has never attacked any country nor occupied its land, but if any country challenges India, the country is in a position to give a 'befitting' reply.