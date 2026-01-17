Subscribe

‘If anything happens to you…’: PM Modi asks people on poles to come down at Malda rally - Watch

PM Modi, speaking at a rally in Malda, urged people on makeshift stands to come down for safety, expressing his concern.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated17 Jan 2026, 03:54 PM IST
PM Modi appeals for safety at Malda rally.(PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Malda, West Bengal, on Saturday, 17 January, urged people who had climbed on the poles to come down for their safety, just before he began addressing the crowd.

“I'm appealing to those of you who have climbed up. Please come down... If anything happens to you, if you get hurt, I will be deeply saddened, my friends. I know you can't see me, but you will surely be able to hear my voice, and feel the beating of my heart... If anything happens to you, I will be heartbroken... Your love for me means the world to me, but your lives are even more precious,” ANI quoted PM Modi.

Watch video here —

(More to come….)

 
 
