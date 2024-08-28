‘If Bengal burns…’: Sukanta Majumdar writes to Amit Shah, says Mamata’s remarks threatening unrest across states

In a letter to Amit Shah, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar accused Mamata Banerjee of making anti-national remarks, and said that she no longer deserves to hold such an important position.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Kolkata, India - Aug. 28, 2024: Chief minister of West Bengal & All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee shouts slogan in foundation day event of TMCP, students wing of TMC, at Mayo road in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Kolkata, India - Aug. 28, 2024: Chief minister of West Bengal & All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee shouts slogan in foundation day event of TMCP, students wing of TMC, at Mayo road in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded against Mamata Banerjee over ‘if Bengal burns’ remarks amid ongoing uproar and protests over the rape-murder of RG Kar doctor in Kolkata.

Stating that the remarks threatening unrest across states and are deeply concerning, Sukanta said that Mamata Banerjee no longer deserves to hold such an important position. “She must resign immediately,” he added.

In a warning to Modi government during her address, Mamata Banerjee said, "If Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn.”

Reacting to her remarks, in a letter to Shah, Sukanta accused Mamata Banerjee of ‘shamelessly’ makes anti-national remarks. “This isn't the voice of someone holding a constitutional position; it's the voice of an anti- national.”

“I am writing to bring to your immediate attention towards the recent statements made by CM Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC today in Kolkata where she shamelessly incited gathering, declaring, 'I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.' This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state,” added Sukanta.

The West Bengal BJP chief said that the CM's statement is a clear attempt to threaten, incite violence, and sow hatred among the people.

“It is the fundamental duty of every public servant, especially someone in a position of such high authority, to promote peace and discourage any form of violence. The Chief Minister's stance during the meeting is alarming and undermines the safety and security of the citizens of West Bengal and the integrity of the state. I respectfully urge you to take cognizance of this serious matter and initiate appropriate actions to address the situation and uphold the rule of law and maintain public order,” said Sukanta.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to Mamata's remark and said, “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language.”

Earlier in the day, reacting to Bandh, Mamata Banerjee said that they want justice but BJP don't want justice anare only trying to defame Bengal."

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:42 PM IST
