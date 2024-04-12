Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has responded to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar's defamation notice. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has denied making false allegations against the BJP leader and has demanded withdrawal of statements and apology. Tharoor has also warned of legal action if his demands get ignored.

On Thursday, Chandrasekar sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently, alleging that Rajeev indulged in illegal activities and offered money to voters. He also alleged that Tharoor said that Chandrashekhar "is spreading lies among Christian communities."

Following this Tharoor's lawyer stated that, "he is not responsible" for "any other versions of the same program" or any editing, post-production changes, studio recordings of casual talks, chats, or any other acts that are not intended for broadcasting.

"My client is not responsible for any 'slander' as he has not uttered any. Your client is cooking up controversies to deflect people's attention from his shortcomings and insufficiencies and to mislead their attention to couched up controversies, in his desperate bid to cause a dent on the popularity and acceptability of my client", the statement read.

Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that if anybody tells lies about him, he will not remain quiet and will use all the tools under the purview of law to ensure that person is held accountable.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrashekhar has been pitted against three-time MP Shashi Tharoor from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Kerala, which sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha will go to polls on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

