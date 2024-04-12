‘If Chandrasekhar ignores the demand…’: Shashi Tharoor warns BJP leader after legal notice on defamation
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has replied to Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar after the latter had sent a legal defamation notice against the former.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has responded to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar's defamation notice. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has denied making false allegations against the BJP leader and has demanded withdrawal of statements and apology. Tharoor has also warned of legal action if his demands get ignored.