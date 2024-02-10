News
If chicken is cheaper, why should eggs cost so much?
Summary
- Chicken prices have been falling for over a year, while egg prices have been rising due to demand from ethanol makers and a rise in exports to Sri Lanka
New Delhi: In a twist to the chicken vs egg debate, prices of chicken (broiler) have been falling for more than a year now while egg prices have been on the rise, though the pace of rise in egg prices has slowed a little.
