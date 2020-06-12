If corona positive in Delhi, know when you can be discharged

While discharging such patients, a second test won't be done, says the Delhi government in its new policy which was updated late Thursday. However, after leaving the Covid care facility, they will have to self isolate themselves for seven days. During that time, if they develop symptoms again, the government has advised them to contact the facility. During their discharge, the patient's oxygen level will be checked which if dips below 95 per cent, he or she will be referred to a dedicated Covid health care.