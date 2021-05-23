Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital.

However, he said that the unlock process may begin from 31 May if fresh cases continue to show a declining trend.

"Delhi was the first to impose lockdown across the country during the second wave of the virus. We did not know how long this wave would have lasted," said Kejriwal.

"But within a month, the situation seems to be stabilising due to the discipline showed by the residents of the national capital. Delhi has fought the virus as a family even when there was an oxygen emergency," he added.

The Delhi CM pointed out that although the battle against coronavirus has not been won yet, the positivity rate has decreased from the all-time high of 36% to 2.5%.

However, Delhi is continuing to show over 1,000 cases every day even now. As many as 1,600 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

"I consulted many people and the general opinion favoured lockdown extension for one week. So, the Delhi government has decided that lockdown will be extended to 5 AM on May 31," he said.

A lockdown was first imposed in the national capital on 19 April, which was later extended multiple times, lastly on 16 May.

Kejriwal said the lockdown was required so that the gains made after much struggle are not lost.

Speaking about the shortage of vaccines, the Delhi CM said that he is in talks with both domestic and international manufacturers to procure more stock.

"Right now, our priority is to ensure vaccination for people in the shortest possible time," he said.

"We have made all arrangements in Delhi so that within three months, everyone should get vaccinated, but there is a lack of vaccines," he said, adding that if everyone can be vaccinated in time, "we may escape the third wave of Covid."

















