Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'If Covid-19 cases continue to decline': Kejriwal hints at unlocking from 31 May

'If Covid-19 cases continue to decline': Kejriwal hints at unlocking from 31 May

Premium
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

The Delhi CM pointed out that although the battle against coronavirus has not been won yet, the positivity rate has decreased from the all-time high of 36% to 2.5%

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital.

However, he said that the unlock process may begin from 31 May if fresh cases continue to show a declining trend.

TRENDING STORIES See All

However, he said that the unlock process may begin from 31 May if fresh cases continue to show a declining trend.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Delhi was the first to impose lockdown across the country during the second wave of the virus. We did not know how long this wave would have lasted," said Kejriwal.

"But within a month, the situation seems to be stabilising due to the discipline showed by the residents of the national capital. Delhi has fought the virus as a family even when there was an oxygen emergency," he added.

The Delhi CM pointed out that although the battle against coronavirus has not been won yet, the positivity rate has decreased from the all-time high of 36% to 2.5%.

However, Delhi is continuing to show over 1,000 cases every day even now. As many as 1,600 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

"I consulted many people and the general opinion favoured lockdown extension for one week. So, the Delhi government has decided that lockdown will be extended to 5 AM on May 31," he said.

A lockdown was first imposed in the national capital on 19 April, which was later extended multiple times, lastly on 16 May.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Kejriwal said the lockdown was required so that the gains made after much struggle are not lost.

Speaking about the shortage of vaccines, the Delhi CM said that he is in talks with both domestic and international manufacturers to procure more stock.

"Right now, our priority is to ensure vaccination for people in the shortest possible time," he said.

"We have made all arrangements in Delhi so that within three months, everyone should get vaccinated, but there is a lack of vaccines," he said, adding that if everyone can be vaccinated in time, "we may escape the third wave of Covid."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!