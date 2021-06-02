The Bombay High Court on Wednesday lashed out at the central and state governments for not organising door-to-door vaccination drives for senior citizens, specially-abled and bed-ridden people.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said when the Covid-19 vaccination is being held for several housing societies then why authorities cannot take a step further and go to the homes of senior citizens, specially-abled and bed-ridden people to inoculate them.

The bench noted that several housing societies are now tying up with private hospitals and holding vaccination drives in the society premises itself.

"If this is being done, then you (government and other authorities) can take a step further and go to the homes of such people (who are not able to go to vaccination centres)," Chief Justice Datta said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking a direction to the Union and state governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens above the age of 75, specially-abled, bed-ridden and wheelchair-bound people.

Last month also the Bombay High Court directed the chairman of the 'National Expert Group for Vaccine Administration of Covid-19' (NEGVAC) set up by the Centre to consider the issue of introducing the door-to-door vaccination drive.

On Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, sought further time following which the court posted the matter for the next hearing on June 8.

Singh told the HC that by July-end, the availability of vaccines, both Covishield and Covaxin, will increase.

"Currently, there are 90 lakh Covaxin doses available. By the end of July, the number will increase to 5.5 crore. Similarly, the supply of Covishield vaccine will also increase to approximately two crore each month by July," he said.

The court then asked Singh by when does the Centre expects the entire population of the country to be administered the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Singh said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said it would be done by December 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

