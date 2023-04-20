'If given lesser punishment…' What Surat court said while rejecting Rahul Gandhi's plea2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:44 PM IST
- The additional sessions judge passed a twenty seven page judgement convicting Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against him, for his remark on the Modi surname, and said ‘Application dismissed’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on a defamation conviction that prompted his expulsion from parliament last month. The 52 year old former MP of Wayanad was accused of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during a rally in 2019.
