Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on a defamation conviction that prompted his expulsion from parliament last month. The 52 year old former MP of Wayanad was accused of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during a rally in 2019.

The remarks made by Gandhi were seen as insulting PM Modi and those sharing his surname, some of them being fugitives, who stole money from the country. Rahul Gandhi during the election rally in Kolar in 2019 had remarked "all thieves have Modi surname".

Notably, the Narendra Modi led government has been accused of using the law to silence the Opposition and their critics. Critics highlight that the defamation conviction came after Gandhi repeatedly raised the issue of Modi's relationship with business tycoon Gautam Adani both inside and outside parliament.

The Surat court judge produced a 27 page judgement dismissing Gandhi's plea.

"An application Exh.5 - preferred by Appellant Mr Rahul Gandhi u/s.389 and 389(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for staying the conviction imposed by the judgment and order dated 23/3/2023 by the Ld Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in Criminal Case No.18712/2019 is hereby dismissed. Pronounced in open court today on this 20th April, 2023 at Surat," the order read.

On Thursday, Judge RP Mogera went through all the papers of the appeal in the case. He then said, "application dismissed". The additional Sessions Judge Robin Mogera refused to stay the conviction.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Rahul Gandhi has ben sentenced to two years of jail time, and will remain disqualified as MP for the next six years.

The complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

In his first reaction to the Surat court's verdict, Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi about truth and non-violence.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,'' the Congress leader tweeted.

Here is what Mogera said while dismissing the plea

-"Although the accused was warned and advised by the supreme court, there is no evidence of any change in his conduct."

-"The accused is an MP who addresses the people in the capacity of an MP and impacts a large part of society, therefore the effect of this crime is much comprehensive in this case."

-"If the accused is given lesser punishment, it will send a wrong message to the public and the purpose of defamation (law) is not fulfilled and slandering will become easy."