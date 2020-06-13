If govt doesn't infuse cash, crony capitalists will own India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: With India making efforts to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Saturday that if the government doesn't infuse cash into the economy, "the poor will be decimated, the middle class will be the new poor and crony capitalists will own the country".

New Delhi: With India making efforts to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Saturday that if the government doesn't infuse cash into the economy, "the poor will be decimated, the middle class will be the new poor and crony capitalists will own the country".

He cited a news report about the plight of retrenched workers of a private company, who were staring at a long battle ahead.

He cited a news report about the plight of retrenched workers of a private company, who were staring at a long battle ahead. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Gandhi has asked the government to provide ₹10,000 cash in the hands of each poor family immediately and provide them with ₹7,500 every month for the next six months for them to survive effects of the lockdown.

He has also called for a financial stimulus package for the small and medium industries.

"If Government of India doesn't inject cash to start the economy now: The poor will be decimated. The middle class will become the new poor. Crony capitalists will own the entire country," Gandhi said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Congress leader has been asking the government to provide cash in the hands of the people and to the small industries, to enable them to restart the economy, which has suffered a setback due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The government has also held back the release of complete data of index of industrial production (IIP) for April, saying it is not appropriate to compare the IIP data with earlier months due to COVID-19 lockdown. PTI SKC NSD

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Rahul Gandhi