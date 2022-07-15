"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," justifies Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk on having a secret second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. And he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having more children in the future, saying “If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to."

Apparently, Errol and 35-year-old Jana welcomed the child back in 2019 — but only confirmed the news on Wednesday, bragging to the Sun. The two already have a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, born in 2017.

Errol further stated that Jana’s pregnancy was “unplanned" and currently, they are no longer living together. “It’s not practical. She’s 35," Errol said adding, “Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me."

He added: “Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself."

However, Jana and the two children often come to visit Errol. “They spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves," he candidly stated. “Then I miss them as soon as they have gone."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Musk family is not comfortable with the relationship. "They still don't like it ..they still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister." Errol said when asked about how his family reacted to the shocking pregnancy news.

The SpaceX owner's statement to the shocking news is still awaited. Elon, meanwhile, doesn't share a great rapport with his father. Earlier in an interview, Elon described his dad as a “terrible human being"

Meanwhile, Errol (officially) has fewer children than his son Elon, 51, who is now a father of 10. He, last week, confirmed that he fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old executive at his brain chip company Neuralink. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," Musk tweeted out last Thursday. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Errol married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. The couple split in 1979, before Errol went on to wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana.