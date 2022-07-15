If I could have another child, I would: Elon Musk's dad confirms child with stepdaughter2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST
- Errol Musk and 35-year-old Jana welcomed the child back in 2019 — but only confirmed the news on Wednesday
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," justifies Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk on having a secret second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. And he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having more children in the future, saying “If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to."