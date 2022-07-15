"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," justifies Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk on having a secret second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. And he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having more children in the future, saying “If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to."

