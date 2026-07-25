'If I die of stress...': Wangchuk alleges harassment at Safdarjung; hospital denies, claims video 'purportedly recorded'

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk on Friday shared a YouTube video, a day after ending his 26-day hunger strike, in which he reflected on the events of the past few days and included footage of his departure from Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi High Court permitted his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In the video, Wangchuk can be seen getting into a confrontation with a security person at Safdarjung Hospital, alleging that he was being prevented from leaving the premises, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

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Safdarjung Hospital issues clarification Following his allegations, Safdarjung Hospital said the video was recorded before its administration received the written order of the High Court. Responding to the video, Safdarjung officials said it was "purportedly recorded" by Wangchuk's aides inside the hospital on 21 July in a designated no-videography zone and was released only on Friday.

Elaborating further, the hospital said, "The video was reportedly recorded before the hospital administration received the written order of the High Court. At that time, Mr Wangchuk insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media."

"It is pertinent to note that Mr Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 6:40 pm, immediately after the written order was received by the hospital," the statement added.

Wangchuk's allegations against Safdarjung Hospital In the video, he slammed those questioning his decision to end the hunger strike, adding that people were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

He claimed that after being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on 18 July, he was treated "like a prisoner". According to him, he was not allowed to move freely, meet visitors, or keep a mobile phone or laptop.

Recounting the episode, Wangchuk said, "It was like being in North Korea," and alleged that even after the Delhi High Court approved his transfer to Medanta Hospital, officials at Safdarjung Hospital prevented him from leaving for several hours.

Wangchuk ends hunger strike Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike since 28 June in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended his strike on Thursday night in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

After he ended his hunger strike, critics slammed Wangchuk for his decision, alleging that he had signed a deal with the Centre. In the video released late on Friday night, the activist also clarified the reason behind ending his hunger strike.

He said, “After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... ”

Wangchuk went on to say, "Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring. I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them..."

The video marks Wangchuk's first detailed public response to criticism following the end of his 26-day hunger strike.