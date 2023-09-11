If I had a son: Saira Banu opens up about her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have always had a close affinity with Shah Rukh Khan. The ‘Pathaan’ actor has always respected them and stood by Banu during Dilip Kumar's illness.
Shah Rukh Khan has had an enduring relationship with late Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu, revealed the veteran actress in a recent Instagram post. Saira Banu spoke fondly of her experiences with Shah Rukh Khan, detailing how the actor never missed an opportunity to express his deep-rooted respect for her late husband.