Legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have always had a close affinity with Shah Rukh Khan. The ‘Pathaan’ actor has always respected them and stood by Banu during Dilip Kumar's illness.

During Dilip Kumar's challenging health period, Shah Rukh Khan was right there, providing emotional support to Saira Banu. She described that in the most challenging times, Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first people to offer solace. His sincere affection for Dilip Kumar, whom Banu referred to as the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan', was clear to see, exemplified by his prompt and comforting presence.

Interestingly, there's a personal ritual the two have shared. Whenever the duo met, Shah Rukh would bow down to receive blessings from Saira Banu. She would place her hand on his head and mention how his hair felt like Dilip Kumar's. This ritual was so important that one time when Saira Banu forgot, Shah Rukh gently reminded her by lowering his head, waiting for her to complete their "ritual".

“...on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera", and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual," Saira Banu wrote.

A telling episode of Shah Rukh's respect for the late legend came to light when he sought to get a "Mughal-e-Azam" poster signed by Dilip Kumar. This prized possession is now in Shah Rukh's private theatre, highlighting his admiration for Bollywood’s past greats.

In addition, Banu revealed an instance when she urgently wanted Shah Rukh Khan for an interview for a company event. Despite his tight schedule, he arrived at her doorstep within an hour, all in response to a single text message. His willingness to put aside his busy life in support of her endeavours left a lasting impression.

Saira Banu also recounted the first time she saw Shah Rukh Khan at a function attended by many stars. She noticed that the actor was initially shy but also remarked how strikingly similar he looked to her late husband. It led her to think that if she ever had a son, he would look just like Shah Rukh.