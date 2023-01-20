‘If I open my mouth...’: WFI President takes jibe at protesting wrestlers1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:05 PM IST
WFI president also compared the wrestlers' protest with Shaheen Bagh protests
WFI President Brij Bhushan Saran Singh on Friday said that if he starts to speak ‘it will cause a tsunami’. The comment comes as a response to protesting wrestlers' allegations that if they bring everything into the public domain it will cause an earthquake. Singh also compared the wrestlers' protest with Shaheen Bagh protests
