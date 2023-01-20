WFI President Brij Bhushan Saran Singh on Friday said that if he starts to speak ‘it will cause a tsunami’. The comment comes as a response to protesting wrestlers' allegations that if they bring everything into the public domain it will cause an earthquake. Singh also compared the wrestlers' protest with Shaheen Bagh protests

Meanwhile, top Indian wrestlers continued a sit-in protest near the parliament building for a third straight day Friday as Singh, who has been charged of sexually and mentally harassing young female athletes, refused to quit.

The wrestlers and their nearly 200 supporters at Jantar Mantar carried placards reading “We will fight for our rights," and “Boycott the WFI president."

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat earlier this week alleged she knew of at least 10-20 female wrestlers who were sexually exploited by Singh and others and that she will reveal their names at an appropriate time. Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia are scheduled to meet Indian Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for a second time in the past 24 hours to press their demands.

They are seeking the immediate removal of Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and some other officials pending an inquiry against them.

Singh, a lawmaker representing the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, rejected the accusations and said he was ready to face any probe.

“Why should I resign?" Singh said.

Meanwhile, P. T. Usha, the IOA president, in a tweet promised a complete investigation into their complaint to ensure justice.

The ministry earlier asked the wrestling body to answer the accusation made by the wrestlers by Friday “otherwise, the ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation."

