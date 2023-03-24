'If I touch you now...', says Rahul Gandhi while helping Kharge down the stairs

'If I touch you now...', says Rahul Gandhi while helping Kharge down the stairs1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST
While he was giving support to the senior leader, he could be heard saying that 'If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back'.
A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making the rounds on social media after he was disqualified from the parliament post being convicted to two years sentence in defamation case.
