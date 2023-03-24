Home / News / India /  'If I touch you now...', says Rahul Gandhi while helping Kharge down the stairs
'If I touch you now...', says Rahul Gandhi while helping Kharge down the stairs

1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST Livemint
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and party President Mallikarjun Kharge come out after attending the meeting of party MPs at the party office, Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (AICC)Premium
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and party President Mallikarjun Kharge come out after attending the meeting of party MPs at the party office, Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (AICC)

While he was giving support to the senior leader, he could be heard saying that 'If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back'.

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making the rounds on social media after he was disqualified from the parliament post being convicted to two years sentence in defamation case.

In the video Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with Congress president Mallikajun Kharge after the party meeting. While he was giving support to the senior leader, he could be heard saying that 'If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back'.

ALSO READ: LIVE: Rahul Gandhi disqualified

"If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," says Rahul Gandhi as he helps party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the Wayanad MP has been disqualified from Lok Sabha and its effective from date of his conviction 23 March.

Post the news of his disqualification, opposition leaders have reated sharply and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling central government.

On 23 March, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

With agency inputs.

