Taking cognizance of the rise in Omicron cases of coronavirus in the UK, US, and other parts of the globe, the Niti Aayog member has expressed concerns. He said if India faces a UK-like Omicron outbreak then there will be 14 lakh cases in the country. Dr Paul said that "If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day". As per the Central government's data, India has reported 11 cases of Omicron variant, so far.

Yesterday, India recorded the highest single-day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant. The new variant has been detected in 11 states. Maharashtra has reported 40 cases, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (7), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1), as per the official data.

On Friday, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava also showed concern regarding the increasing cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country. Bhargava implored to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings.

"As Omicron variant is spreading very fast across Europe and most parts of the world so need to avoid nonessential travel, avoid mass gatherings and it is time to observe low-intensity festivities and ushering in new year celebrations has to be at low intensity," he said.

Additionally, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said Omicron spread will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs. He said most cases of Omicron have a travel history or have contacts with travel histories. On a limited basis, there are one or two cases in which we have not been able to establish any such history but the process is still on to identify if there have been any travel or contact histories, he added.

"Vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. Masks, physical distancing, ventilation, and hand hygiene should be followed along with vaccines. In most countries, those being hospitalized and dying are those who have not been vaccinated. So, the priority must be to vaccinate the unvaccinated, even in countries with the most access to vaccines," he added.

