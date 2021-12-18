Taking cognizance of the rise in Omicron cases of coronavirus in the UK, US, and other parts of the globe, the Niti Aayog member has expressed concerns. He said if India faces a UK-like Omicron outbreak then there will be 14 lakh cases in the country. Dr Paul said that "If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day". As per the Central government's data, India has reported 11 cases of Omicron variant, so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}