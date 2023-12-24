If India wins Olympics 2036 bid, Amit Shah hopes THIS city may host the event
The Indian government has allocated ₹4600 crore for the Sardar Patel sports complex and ₹600 crore for the Navrangpura sports complex in Ahmedabad in preparation for hosting the Olympics 2036.
As India prepares to submit and win its bid to host the Olympics 2036, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that the international multi-sport event will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.