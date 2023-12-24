Hello User
India

If India wins Olympics 2036 bid, Amit Shah hopes THIS city may host the event



The Indian government has allocated 4600 crore for the Sardar Patel sports complex and 600 crore for the Navrangpura sports complex in Ahmedabad in preparation for hosting the Olympics 2036.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel complex will become the venue of Olympics 2036, if India wins its bid to host the international sport event

As India prepares to submit and win its bid to host the Olympics 2036, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that the international multi-sport event will be held in the Sardar Patel complex coming up close to the imposing Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It will host the 2036 Olympics (if India's bid is accepted). The government has allocated 4600 crore for the Sardar Patel sports complex and 600 crore for the Navrangpura sports complex (in Ahmedabad city). This will be India's biggest sports complex," Amit Shah said while speaking at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Pratiyogita in Gandhinagar.

Months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during an event that India would submit a bid to host the Olympics in 2030. The Gujarat government has given special emphasis to sports infrastructure over the past few years. The state government has engaged the services of some of the finest firms to create sports infrastructure to ensure it can host the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all MPs to promote sports in their areas, Amit Shah said.

"This competition will last for one-and-half months. I will join you after the finals. Sports bring out sportsmanship in us. It is important to lose with grace and have a winning habit. Those who play badly in sports or politics are said to be lacking in sportsmanship," Shah said.

He also reminded the audience about Gujarat being the home to one of the world's biggest cricket arena in the form of Narendra Modi stadium, and a sports complex that is coming up near it. The government is spending a lot of money and utilising resources to encourage sports in Gujarat, he added.

PM Modi had inaugurated the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The event helped a lot of youngsters to emerge as successful players from different parts of the state, said Amit Shah.

