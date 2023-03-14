Board exams give nightmares, stress, anxiety, goosebumps, and a lot of pressure on students. On top of all these, the Mathematics exam is one of the most feared subjects. Many students don't like Maths, just like actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Yes, the ‘Action Hero’ star has recently shared a tweet on board exams that you may find relatable.

“Math exam done Matlab board exams done. (Maths exam over means all board exam are over)," the Bollywood star tweeted.

Math exam done matlab board exams done. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 12, 2023

Since being posted, Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet accumulated numerous reactions in the comment section. Some students agreed with the actor, while others shared their own thoughts on board exams and the other subject which they find stressful.

“And Exam khatam matlab Math ke result ka load chalu," a user wrote, while another person said, “Maths never haunted me.. Biology did.."

A third user tweeted, “Commerce Walo ka accounts." “Maths is the easiest subject ever!" a fourth user believes.

“Sabse aasaan exam thi bhai ye (It was the most easiest exam, brother). Main fear was Chemistry," commented another.

The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 began on 15 February with over 38 lakh students appearing for the examinations at 7,250 centres. The Class 10 exams are being conducted in 76 subjects and will be over on March 21 while Class 12 exams will cover 115 subjects and will be over on April 5.

Around 38,83,710 lakh students will appear for the exams today, out of which 21,86,940 candidates will appear for Class 10 board exams and 16,96,770 candidates will write Class 12 exams.