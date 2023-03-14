‘If Maths exam is done, then…’: Ayushmann Khurrana shares post on board exams

Board exams give nightmares, stress, anxiety, goosebumps, and a lot of pressure on students. On top of all these, the Mathematics exam is one of the most feared subjects. Many students don't like Maths, just like actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Yes, the ‘Action Hero’ star has recently shared a tweet on board exams that you may find relatable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}