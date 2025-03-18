’If Nagpur violence was pre-planned, it is your failure’: Congress counters Fadnavis’ ’clash premeditated’ remark

A day after the Nagpur violence, Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday hot out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling it the failure of the government and the police.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by ANI, Nana Patole said, “If the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state call this incident pre-planned, then it is clear that it is the failure of the government and the police. He (Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavi) himself is from Nagpur; if this incident is happening there, then it is the failure of the government... They don't believe in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; their only aim is to destroy Maharashtra...The government was involved in the incident in Nagpur ...”

On Monday, tension escalated in central Nagpur as stones were thrown at police officers amidst unfounded rumours that Quran had been desecrated during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The Monday evening incident, which was reported from Mahal area of Nagpur, resulted in injuries to four individuals, according to official reports.

Reacting on Nagpur violence, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said, as quoted by ANI, “The BJP is shameless about this because this incident has happened in the hometown of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern, they resort to violence, riots and this is their set formula in every state. If you look at Manipur, that is exactly what they want to convert Maharashtra to...They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived 300-400 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future. They cannot speak about the present. The irony is that the grave is protected by the central government...”

What CM Fadnavis had said? Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned on Tuesday that no one has permission to take law and order into their own hands. Speaking in the Assembly on the Nagpur violence, he noted that it was “a well-planned attack”.

“In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt....It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hand,” Maharashtra CM noted.