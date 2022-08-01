Ram Surat Rai, a BJP minister from Bihar, has drawn attention for his gushing praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. A fictitious film that purports to show the minister of tax and land reform addressing a small group of people under a thatched roof has gone viral on social media. Rai's district of Muzaffarpur, where the video was probably recorded last week, is where Rai is from.

"If you all are alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi," the minister said.

“If Narendra Modi didn’t invent the COVID vaccine", the minister indicated that the consequences would have been terrifying.

"Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi's vaccine and his deft handling of the economy," he said.

The minister's lack of restraint has made headlines several times in the recent past. He had referred to the arsonists as "aatanki" (terrorists) during the fervour of the anti-Agnipath demonstrations, much to the chagrin of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which had supported the movement.

His protests in July against the CM's veto on the transfers and postings of more than 100 employees he had cleared also garnered media attention.

According to the ministry, 204.34 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

