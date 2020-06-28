If needed, Cabinet may convene to discuss lockdown extension in Hyderabad: CM

Telangana government today said lockdown in Hyderabad may get extended after 30 June depending on what the status of novel coronavirus cases after two to three days.

The state government also added that they were examining the situation keenly and if the need arises, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken.

"Medical and health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good," said CMO.

However, the chief minister's office also clarified that reimposition of lockdown in the state's capital will be a major decision and government machinery and people should be made ready for this.

The current lockdown is supposed to end on 30 June. This is the fifth phase of the lockdown in the state, which entails a number of relaxations in terms of movement of vehicles, opening of shops etc.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Centre on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, numerous relaxations have been announced by the government from time to time in its Unlock 1.0 plan.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday recorded 1,087 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's total count to 13,436.

"162 people were discharged and six deaths were reported in the state on June 27. Currently, there are 8,265 active cases, 4,928 discharged and the death toll stands at 243 in the state," the Telangana Health Department said in a release.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the ministers that eight states, including Delhi, Maharashtra as well as Telangana, contributed 87% of total deaths due to novel coronavirus in India. Along with that, the health ministry also informed the group of ministers that the eight states were also the biggest contributor to active cases, about 85.5%. The other states were Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

