If not 50 bps, then by how much RBI should hike repo rate in Dec policy meet?

RBI is an inflation trajectory central bank and its policy outcomes surround the performance of the consumer price index (CPI). Once again, all eyes will be set on RBI which is going to present its bi-monthly monetary policy on December 7, 2022. Since May this year, RBI has hiked the repo rate by a whopping 190 basis points, all done for taming a stubbornly multi-year high inflation. RBI has increased the key rate by 50 basis points for the third consecutive policy. But things changed in October when CPI eased to below the 7% mark. Does that indicate a smaller size rate hike by RBI in the upcoming policy? If not a 50 basis points hike, then what is a potential rate hike that can be expected in the December policy?

