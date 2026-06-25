If not the passport, which documents establish Indian citizenship? FAQs

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated that an Indian passport is merely a travel document and should not be regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship.
The clarification came on 24 June during a briefing on India's expanding passport and mobility ecosystem as India marked the 14th Passport Seva Divas.
The government’s position rested on distinct statutory frameworks: citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, whereas passports are issued under the Passports Act, 1967.
Quick answers to key questions
The official citizenship certificate issued by the government serves as direct proof of Indian citizenship, particularly for individuals who register or naturalise.
An Indian passport is a travel document issued under the Passports Act, 1967, and does not establish citizenship itself, as verified by judicial precedents.
According to the Citizenship Act, 1955, Indian citizenship can be acquired through five routes: birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory.
No, Aadhaar is strictly considered proof of identity and does not confer any right of citizenship or domicile.
For individuals born in India, records such as birth certificates, parents' citizenship certificates, Indian passports, and relevant contemporaneous government records can help establish citizenship.
Crucially, Section 20 of the Passports Act granted the Centre the authority to issue travel documents to non-citizens in specific public-interest scenarios. Multiple judicial precedents have consistently held that possession of a passport does not inherently establish citizenship.
Here is a quick FAQ breakdown of how Indian citizenship is legally determined:
Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, it can be acquired via five routes: birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory.
No. India has no single universal document for this. Status is determined by the specific legal method of acquisition and corresponding records.
The official citizenship certificate issued by the government, though this applies primarily to those who register or naturalise.
No. Most Indians are citizens by birth or descent and generally do not possess or require this specific certificate.
Through an accumulation of multiple records establishing date of birth, place of birth, parentage, and nationality.
Depending on the case, birth certificates, parents' citizenship certificates or Indian passports, and relevant contemporaneous government records.
Yes, as supporting evidence (e.g., for processing applications of spouses or children). However, it is not treated as conclusive legal proof in every circumstance.
No. These documents establish identity, residence, or specific eligibility. They are not legally designed to determine or prove citizenship status.
Because government documents have specific statutory purposes. Identity and residency verification do not automatically equate to legal certification of citizenship.
A passport is primarily a travel document certifying nationality under the Passports Act, whereas citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act. Additionally:
Opposition leaders have questioned the move, raising concerns over which definitive documents citizens should now rely upon.
No. The Centre maintains that this is a reiteration of a long-standing legal position based on existing statutory law and judicial rulings.
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