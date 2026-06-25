The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated that an Indian passport is merely a travel document and should not be regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship.

The clarification came on 24 June during a briefing on India's expanding passport and mobility ecosystem as India marked the 14th Passport Seva Divas.

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The government’s position rested on distinct statutory frameworks: citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, whereas passports are issued under the Passports Act, 1967.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What documents are considered direct proof of Indian citizenship? ⌵ The official citizenship certificate issued by the government serves as direct proof of Indian citizenship, particularly for individuals who register or naturalise. 2 Why is an Indian passport not regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship? ⌵ An Indian passport is a travel document issued under the Passports Act, 1967, and does not establish citizenship itself, as verified by judicial precedents. 3 How is Indian citizenship legally acquired? ⌵ According to the Citizenship Act, 1955, Indian citizenship can be acquired through five routes: birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory. 4 Should I rely on my Aadhaar card as proof of citizenship? ⌵ No, Aadhaar is strictly considered proof of identity and does not confer any right of citizenship or domicile. 5 Which specific records can help establish Indian citizenship for individuals born in India? ⌵ For individuals born in India, records such as birth certificates, parents' citizenship certificates, Indian passports, and relevant contemporaneous government records can help establish citizenship.

Crucially, Section 20 of the Passports Act granted the Centre the authority to issue travel documents to non-citizens in specific public-interest scenarios. Multiple judicial precedents have consistently held that possession of a passport does not inherently establish citizenship.

Here is a quick FAQ breakdown of how Indian citizenship is legally determined:

How can Indian citizenship be acquired? Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, it can be acquired via five routes: birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory.

Is there a single, universal document that proves Indian citizenship? No. India has no single universal document for this. Status is determined by the specific legal method of acquisition and corresponding records.

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What serves as direct proof of Indian citizenship? The official citizenship certificate issued by the government, though this applies primarily to those who register or naturalise.

Does every Indian citizen receive a citizenship certificate? No. Most Indians are citizens by birth or descent and generally do not possess or require this specific certificate.

How is citizenship established for citizens by birth or descent? Through an accumulation of multiple records establishing date of birth, place of birth, parentage, and nationality.

Which specific documents can help establish Indian citizenship? Depending on the case, birth certificates, parents' citizenship certificates or Indian passports, and relevant contemporaneous government records.

Can an Indian passport be used in citizenship-related applications? Yes, as supporting evidence (e.g., for processing applications of spouses or children). However, it is not treated as conclusive legal proof in every circumstance.

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Are identity cards like voter ID or driving licences proof of citizenship? No. These documents establish identity, residence, or specific eligibility. They are not legally designed to determine or prove citizenship status.

Why don’t common identity documents automatically establish citizenship? Because government documents have specific statutory purposes. Identity and residency verification do not automatically equate to legal certification of citizenship.

Why did the government clarify that a passport is not conclusive proof? A passport is primarily a travel document certifying nationality under the Passports Act, whereas citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act. Additionally:

Section 20 (Passports Act) : Allows the government to issue passports to non-citizens in the public interest.

: Allows the government to issue passports to non-citizens in the public interest. Judicial Precedent: Courts (including the Bombay High Court) have ruled that possessing a passport does not inherently prove citizenship.

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What has been the public and political reaction to this clarification? Opposition leaders have questioned the move, raising concerns over which definitive documents citizens should now rely upon.

Is this a new policy announcement by the government? No. The Centre maintains that this is a reiteration of a long-standing legal position based on existing statutory law and judicial rulings.