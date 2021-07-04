Ahead of election, political temperature is rising up in Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday fired back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who reportedly said that the ruling BJP won't be allowed to return to power in 2022.

Responding to Owaisi, Adityanath said that the BJP will win the next assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, and there should be no doubt about it. He also said that the BJP's central leadership has fixed a target of 300 plus seats in the next elections and the party will achieve the target.

Recently, AIMIM announced its alliance with the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and said that they will fight the elections together. Om Prakash Rajbhar was earlier part of government in the state but quit the Yogi cabinet ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIMIM chief recently said he will not allow Adityanath to become the chief minister of UP again. "If our morale is high and we work hard, then everything will happen. Inshallah, our endeavour is that the BJP government is not formed in Uttar Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reacting to this, Adityanath said, "Owaisi ji is a big national leader, he goes to different parts of the country for campaigning, and he has his own 'janaadhaar' (voter base). If he has challenged the BJP, then the BJP worker accepts his challenge." He further said that his party will form the government, and there should be no doubt on this.

On June 27, Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party will field candidates on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

On Saturday, the BJP candidates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. Adityanath thanked the party workers for the huge victory and said: "BJP will win the 2022 elections with a huge margin. We will win more than 300 seats."

