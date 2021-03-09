For petrol and diesel to be brought under GST, the rates will have to very high, even higher than 100%. Only then will the governments be able to earn the kind of money they currently are. While current taxes on petrol and diesel are more than 100%, the system of taxation is not so transparent. Hence, most people do not realize the high taxes they are paying. Of course, GST will put in place a more transparent taxation system. The trouble is which government will want to come up with an indirect tax that is even higher than 100%. It will be political suicide. Hence, only when the dependence of governments on taxes earned from fuel comes down will it be possible to bring petrol and diesel under GST. And for that to happen, economic growth has to get back on track.