BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with businessman Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha where he showed a photograph of the two together. The MP tweeted four pictures of Gautam Adani with other leaders and said that if pictures could be taken as evidence for ‘crony capitalism.’

Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted four pictures, of which, two were of Gautam Adani with Robert Vadra. The other two pictures of Gautam Adani and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Gautam Adani and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

"If photographs were evidence of crony capitalism...", tweeted Mahesh Jethmalani with the pictures.

If photographs were evidence of crony capitalism …….. pic.twitter.com/AzPZpSqv09 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) February 7, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi for his closeness with businessman Gautam Adani.

He said that Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, fortunes rose after BJP came to power in 2014.

"There should be a case study on Adani by business schools such as Harvard, on how the relationship between business and politics works, India is a case study," Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government had tweaked rule to favor Adani and India's most profitable airport was 'taken away from GVK 'using agencies.'

"This rule was changed by the government and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most strategic, profitable airport, Mumbai Airport, was taken away from GVK using agencies," said Rahul Gandhi.

"The result is 24 per cent of India's air traffic and 31 per cent of air freight passes through Adani's airports," he added.

However, GVK group has denied the allegations. GV Sanjay Reddy, did not force GVK to hand over Mumbai Airport to the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has been under fire since US short seller Hindenburg Reserach accused the Adani Group of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'