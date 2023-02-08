'If photographs were evidence...', BJP MP tweets counter to Rahul Gandhi's Adani-PM posters
Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted four pictures, of which, two were of Gautam Adani with Robert Vadra
BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with businessman Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha where he showed a photograph of the two together. The MP tweeted four pictures of Gautam Adani with other leaders and said that if pictures could be taken as evidence for ‘crony capitalism.’
