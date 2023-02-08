BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with businessman Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi during his speech on February 7 in the Lok Sabha where he showed a photograph of the two together. The MP tweeted four pictures of Gautam Adani with other leaders and said that if pictures could be taken as evidence for ‘crony capitalism.’

