Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the central government over its move to stall the ' doorstep delivery of ration ' scheme that was set to be launched in the national capital.

"Just two days before 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central government stopped it. If pizza delivery can be allowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, then why not ration? asked Kejriwal.

"Respected Prime Minister, today I am very upset. The work of delivering ration door-to-door to the poor was about to start in Delhi from next week. All our preparations were done. But you stopped it two days before. Why did you do this?" he added.

He said that the scheme would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi. "We are doing this to help those who are underprivileged," said the Delhi CM.

Stating that the scheme should be implemented across the country, Kejriwal said ration shops can also potentially turn into Covid hotspots. “I request with my folded hands to Centre, please allow us to deliver ration to the Delhi residents," he said.

Referring to allegations that the Delhi government did not seek permission from the Centre for the scheme, Kejriwal said that they asked for the central government's approval although its not a legal provision.

"We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need the Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy," the CM said.

He alleged that the Centre was fighting with everyone, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand governments, farmers and the people of Lakshadweep.

"People are distressed that the central government is fighting everyone. If we fight like this, how will we tackle Covid-19," said Kejriwal.

He said the scheme would have finished the powerful ration mafia in Delhi.

"If you stand with the ration mafia, who will stand with the poor people," the chief minister said, adding that the scheme was intended to benefit 72 lakh people in the national capital.

Ending his address via video conferencing, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders said: "With folded hands, I on behalf of 70 lakh poor people in Delhi request you to let us implement the scheme."

The Delhi government on Saturday had claimed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

Under the proposed scheme, the Delhi government has promised to deliver 4 kg of flour and 1 kg of rice cleaned and packed at the doorstep of every beneficiary.









