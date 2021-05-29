If public cooperated, question of extending lockdown may not arise: Karnataka CM

While the positivity rate in the State on Friday stood at 16.42 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent. The Centre had, on Thursday, directed the States and Union Territories to continue the COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 and asked them to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a drop in the number of new and active cases, across States and Union Territories, barring some areas in the southern and northeastern regions.

