If RBI hikes rate by 25 bps, home loan interest rates may hit all-time high. How to manage your EMIs6 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:16 PM IST
- As per RBI's latest data, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs increased by 24 basis points (bps) from 9% in January 2023 to 9.24% in February 2023. While WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs increased by 9 bps from 9.58% in January to 9.67% in February.
The home loan interest rates move parallel to policy repo rates! If RBI hikes the policy rate, the aftereffect of it is also seen in home loans. And hence, your EMIs get costlier. The reason behind this would be that rate hikes usually lead to a spike in the cost of funds for banks and hence the lenders pass on the impact to end borrowers. RBI is set to announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 on Thursday. And chances of a rate hike are in the offing yet again. However, experts hope for a 25 bps hike --- but if that is the case --- then home loan rates are expected to hit an all-time high.
