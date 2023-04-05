The home loan interest rates move parallel to policy repo rates! If RBI hikes the policy rate, the aftereffect of it is also seen in home loans. And hence, your EMIs get costlier. The reason behind this would be that rate hikes usually lead to a spike in the cost of funds for banks and hence the lenders pass on the impact to end borrowers. RBI is set to announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 on Thursday. And chances of a rate hike are in the offing yet again. However, experts hope for a 25 bps hike --- but if that is the case --- then home loan rates are expected to hit an all-time high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}