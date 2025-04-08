‘If Saurabh’s…’: Meerut murder victim’s brother says he’ll adopt, raise Muskan Rastogi’s unborn child

Meerut murder case: A day after Muskan Rastogi, accused of killing her husband along with her lover, was found pregnant, the victim's brother on Tuesday said he would adopt and raise the unborn child if it was found to be Saurabh Rajput's.

Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, are lodged in a Meerut jail, where she was found to be pregnant during a preliminary test. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria confirmed her pregnancy.

Bablu Rajput, brother of the deceased Saurabh Rajput, said, “If the child is of my brother Saurabh's, we will adopt and raise the child.”

Muskan's family has not reacted to her pregnancy yet.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that Muskan will undergo an ultrasound test to understand the condition and duration of the pregnancy.

However, he said Muskan may or may not have any information about her pregnancy.

“It could be possible that the lady doctor might have informed Muskan (about the pregnancy). But, the jail administration has not informed her yet,” Sharma told PTI, adding that she will be informed only after the pregnancy is confirmed through the ultrasound test.

He said that health check-ups and pregnancy tests are done regularly for every female inmate coming to the jail and Muskan's test was also a part of this process.

He said that he has not received the report of the doctors yet and has just received verbal information that Muskan is pregnant.

Meerut murder case Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut district. His wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, are accused of drugging him and stabbing him to death.

Muskan and Sahil had allegedly dismembered Saurabh's body, severed his head and hands, and hid them in a blue drum filled with cement.

The investigation into the sensational case revealed that Muskan had allegedly been planning the murder since November 2023.

Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.

PTI's prison sources said Muskan is engaged in sewing work in jail, while Sahil is involved in agricultural work. Both have also been included in the rehabilitation process with the help of a drug de-addiction centre.

