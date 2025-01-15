A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior uploaded a video on social media, claiming her life was at risk from her family for opposing an arranged marriage. Hours later, she was shot dead by her father in public.

Twenty-year-old Tanu Gurjar was killed by her father and cousin four days before her wedding, NDTV reported. According to the report, Tanu wanted to marry someone else, but her parents opposed the match and forced her to marry another man.

‘If something happens to me, my family will be responsible’ Hours before her murder, Tanu had shared a video on social media. In the video, she claimed that her family was forcing her to marry another guy against her will. Tanu also mentioned her father, Mahesh, and other family members and accused them of forcing her to marry. She also expressed fears for her life, reported NDTV, citing the video.

“I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible,” NDTV quoted Tanu from the video.

Also Read | Can Rajasthan be trendsetter for other states to tackle incidents of lynching?

The man ‘Bhikam’ belongs to Uttar Pradesh and has been in a relationship with Tanu for six years.

Police intervention and murder Taking action after Tanu shared a video on social media, police officers led by Superintendent Darmveer Singh rushed to Tanu's home to resolve the matter. The matter was discussed during a community panchayat session in the village.

During the mediation, Tanu refused to stay at home and requested to shift to the ‘One-Stop Centre’, which is a government-run initiative to help women affected by violence.

Later, her father managed to convince the Panchayat leaders and officials to let him talk to his daughter in private. He had assured that he could persuade his daughter.

However, Mahesh was armed with a country-made firearm, and he fired multiple shots at his daughter as soon as he got the chance. He was accompanied by Tanu's cousin, who shot at her forehead, neck and face, reported NDTV. Tanu died on the spot due to her injuries.