If states step up efficiency, economy can grow at 8-8.5%, says Bibek Debroy3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:47 PM IST
- Debroy also spoke about the transition India is undergoing in terms of urbanisation, formalisation of the economy, formalisation of the labour force and digitalisation of the economy
If states improve their efficiency including in areas like labour and land, India's economy could achieve its potential of growing at about 8-8.5%, said Bibek Debroy, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) at the Mint India Investment Summit 2023 in Mumbai.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×