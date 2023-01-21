Hinting that Lt Governor VK Saxena has been interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Delhi government, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal comments that there will be chaos on earth if the Sun and the Moon do not operate in their own orbits.

As the tussle between Delhi CM and the LG heats up further, the weekly meeting between the two did not take place on Friday, with officials not giving any specific reason as to why they did not meet.

On Friday morning, Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, accusing him of "political posturing" during a march on January 16 to the Raj Niwas with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs. He said that on the day he invited Kejriwal and his deputy for a meeting, the CM refused insisting he would bring along all AAP MLAs. "Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture by saying the LG refused to meet me," Saxena told Kejriwal.

"It has come to my notice through media reports that you have made many statements in and out of the state assembly over the past few days, which have been severally and substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory," Saxena said.

"I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me," the L-G wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.

The two sides have been engaged in a public war of words over several issues including law and order, sending government teachers to Finland for training, air pollution and the cleaning of Yamuna.

"Someday if the sun starts to feel that the moon is not working properly and today I will do the work of the moon, then the whole earth will see chaos. The Sun does its own work and the moon does its own work, only then the whole system runs smoothly," Kejriwal said.

"Let the CM do his work, you fix the law and order of Delhi so that cases like Kanjhawala don't happen again, only then Delhi's system will be fine," he told the LG.

