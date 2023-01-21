On Friday morning, Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, accusing him of "political posturing" during a march on January 16 to the Raj Niwas with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs. He said that on the day he invited Kejriwal and his deputy for a meeting, the CM refused insisting he would bring along all AAP MLAs. "Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture by saying the LG refused to meet me," Saxena told Kejriwal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}