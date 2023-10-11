'If the crude oil price go up..': Union Minister Hardeep Puri highlights adverse impact of Israel-Hamas war
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which raised concerns about its potential impact on crude oil, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that if crude oil prices go up, it will have a very strong and adverse impact on attempts at global economic recovery.
