Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which raised concerns about its potential impact on crude oil, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that if crude oil prices go up, it will have a very strong and adverse impact on attempts at global economic recovery.

"It stands to reason that if the crude oil prices go up, that has a very strong and adverse impact on the attempts at global economic recovery. I think the global markets will factor all things into account and if the supply lines are not disrupted, hopefully, we will able to navigate through everything. But this is not something on which I would like to speculate," Puri said.

He expressed his confidence on India and said that the country will "navigate this both on availability and other factors," he added." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, the war between Israel and Hamas has taken the lives of more than 1200 Israelis and has left more than 2,700 wounded, said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson on Wednesday. He also emphasised that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute a mission in Gaza.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

He also informed about the deployment of around 30,000 soldiers at the Gaza border and claimed that they had been deployed at the Gaza border. This time, Israel would ensure that Hamas would not have any military capabilities at the end of the war, said Lt Col Conricus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 300000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that the Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens," said the IDR spokesperon in a live video posted on X.

