‘If their disputes end…’: Devendra Fadnavis reacts as Raj Thackeray, Uddhav hint at burying hatchet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reacted to buzz about possible reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, saying, “If they come together, we are happy.”

Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray, who is the chief Shiv Sena (UBT), hinted that they could join hands with statements indicating they could ignore 'trivial issues'.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “If they come together, we are happy.”

Fadnavis further stated that estranged people should come together, adding, “if their disputes end, it is a good thing.”

Asked if this would have an impact in the BMC elections, he asserted that the BJP-led NDA will win the polls.

Rapprochement Buzz In a podcast interview with film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar — recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday — Raj Thackeray said that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. “The question is does Uddhav want to work with him,” he said.

Raj and Uddhav have also asserted that their parties will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra after the state government decided to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

What did Raj Thackeray say? "For a bigger cause, our fights and issues are trivial. Maharashtra is very big. For Maharashtra, the existence of Marathi manoos (native Marathi-speakers), these fights are very trivial. I don't think it is a difficult task to come together and stay united. But the issue is of desire," said Raj, nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief.

"It is not the question of my wish or selfishness. We need to look at the larger picture. All Maharashtrians should form one party," Raj said when asked whether the estranged cousins could come together. Advertisement

What did Uddhav Thackeray say? "I am also ready to put aside trivial issues and I appeal to everyone to come together for the sake of Marathi manoos," said Uddhav Thackeray while speaking at a Sena (UBT) event.

Without naming Raj, he said had the latter opposed businesses from Maharashtra going to Gujarat, a government caring for the interests of Maharashtra would have been formed in Delhi and Maharashtra.

"It cannot be that (you) support (BJP during Lok Sabha polls), then oppose (during assembly polls) and again compromise. This cannot happen," said Uddhav, a former chief minister.